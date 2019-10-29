Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen more than two weeks ago at her home in Columbia, Missouri. Photo: Columbia Police Department
Mengqi Ji Elledge, who came to US from China to study, missing for two weeks as police suspect foul play
- Husband Joseph Elledge did not report wife’s disappearance for 36 hours, instead taking long drive through remote areas in Missouri
- He has since been charged with abusing their one-year-old daughter by striking her hard enough to cause severe bruising
Topic | Chinese overseas
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen more than two weeks ago at her home in Columbia, Missouri. Photo: Columbia Police Department
The UK’s 2019 Domestic Abuse Bill will be the first time a statutory definition of domestic abuse includes other forms of aggression, apart from physical violence. Photo: Shutterstock
UK gets tough on domestic abuse as ‘helpless’ Chinese women suffer in silence
- ‘In Chinese culture, domestic violence is family business, nothing to do with the community or the authorities’, says caseworker
Topic | Chinese overseas
The UK’s 2019 Domestic Abuse Bill will be the first time a statutory definition of domestic abuse includes other forms of aggression, apart from physical violence. Photo: Shutterstock