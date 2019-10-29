Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of the Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria. Photo: Twitter
United States & Canada

Trump tweets photo of US special forces dog that chased Isis leader Baghdadi into tunnel

  • The female Belgian Malinois was injured in the raid but is recovering
  • Trump says he may release video footage of Baghdadi raid
Topic |   Animals
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:18am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of the Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
World

Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’

  • The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
Topic |   Islamic State
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:38pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.