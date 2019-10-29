US President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of the Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria. Photo: Twitter
Trump tweets photo of US special forces dog that chased Isis leader Baghdadi into tunnel
- The female Belgian Malinois was injured in the raid but is recovering
- Trump says he may release video footage of Baghdadi raid
Topic | Animals
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’
- The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
Topic | Islamic State
