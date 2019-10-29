Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alexander Urtula with his girlfriend, Inyoung You, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Suffolk County district attorney
United States & Canada

Inyoung You, South Korean woman charged in US college boyfriend’s suicide, sent him 47,000 text messages in two months before his death

  • US prosecutors said Inyoung You verbally, physically and psychologically abused Alexander Urtula during their 18-month relationship
  • She has returned to South Korea and prosecutors are exploring options for her to come back to the US
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:12pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alexander Urtula with his girlfriend, Inyoung You, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Suffolk County district attorney
READ FULL ARTICLE
Experts say men are at greater risk of suicide today because they still struggle to talk about their mental health issues. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

Why suicide is a silent crisis for men – and it’s time to talk about it

  • Men are at greater risk of suicide because they struggle to address their mental health problems, and don’t talk to others about them
  • Experts outline ways to help them lead a healthier and happier life
Topic |   Health and wellness
Anthea Rowan

Anthea Rowan  

Updated: 4:15pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Experts say men are at greater risk of suicide today because they still struggle to talk about their mental health issues. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.