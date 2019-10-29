Alexander Urtula with his girlfriend, Inyoung You, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Suffolk County district attorney
Inyoung You, South Korean woman charged in US college boyfriend’s suicide, sent him 47,000 text messages in two months before his death
- US prosecutors said Inyoung You verbally, physically and psychologically abused Alexander Urtula during their 18-month relationship
- She has returned to South Korea and prosecutors are exploring options for her to come back to the US
