Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Impeachment probe: top adviser Alexander Vindman so alarmed by Donald Trump’s Ukraine call that he reported it to White House lawyer
- Army colonel is first current White House official and only person listening in on July 25 call to testify so far
- Biden defends Vindman as ‘hell of a patriot’ as Trump allies attack his integrity and question his loyalty to United States
US President Donald Trump launched an online offensive on Tuesday, retweeting numerous messages by Republican lawmakers attacking the latest developments in the US House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Photo: Reuters
- A National Security Council official plans to tell investigators that Trump undermined national security when he pressured Ukraine’s president
