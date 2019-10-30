Channels

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Impeachment probe: top adviser Alexander Vindman so alarmed by Donald Trump’s Ukraine call that he reported it to White House lawyer

  • Army colonel is first current White House official and only person listening in on July 25 call to testify so far
  • Biden defends Vindman as ‘hell of a patriot’ as Trump allies attack his integrity and question his loyalty to United States
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:04am, 30 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump launched an online offensive on Tuesday, retweeting numerous messages by Republican lawmakers attacking the latest developments in the US House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump goes on Twitter tear after White House official condemns his Ukraine call

  • A National Security Council official plans to tell investigators that Trump undermined national security when he pressured Ukraine’s president
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 3:59am, 30 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump launched an online offensive on Tuesday, retweeting numerous messages by Republican lawmakers attacking the latest developments in the US House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Photo: Reuters
