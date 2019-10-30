Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg pauses while speaking before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US senators grill Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg over 737 MAX crashes, calling the planes ‘flying coffins’
- Lawmakers seek answers about whether aerospace giant concealed information about critical flight system
- Families of victims in Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes invited to hold up photos of relatives at hearing
Lion Air investigators examine parts of the ill-fated Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet that crashed into the sea, killing all those on board. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s Lion Air crash report calls for redesign of Boeing 737 MAX, better training for pilots
- An advance copy of a final report into the crash that killed all 189 people on board last October found a number of issues with the aircraft made by US aviation giant Boeing
- Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, it said, adding that 31 pages were missing from October maintenance logs
