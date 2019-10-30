Channels

Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in Sonoma county, California. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Masked couple’s California ‘wildfire wedding’ photo goes viral

  • Image shows Katie and Curtis Ferland in burning wine country as photographer wonders: ‘Is this the new normal?’
Topic |   United States
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:41am, 30 Oct, 2019

Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in Sonoma county, California. Photo: AP
A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty fire burns in the Brentwood area, California. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Get out’: Los Angeles fire forces Arnold Schwarzenegger and other A-listers to flee their multimillion dollar homes

  • Wind-whipped flames chase thousands of residents from wealthy Los Angeles neighbourhoods
  • In a tweet, actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he evacuated his home at 3:30am
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:24pm, 29 Oct, 2019

A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty fire burns in the Brentwood area, California. Photo: AFP
