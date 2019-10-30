Israeli spyware company NSO Group is accused by WhatsApp of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others on the Facebook-owned messaging service. Photo: AFP
WhatsApp sues Israeli firm NSO for ‘helping spies hack phones with video calls’
- WhatsApp alleged phones could be hacked, even if the targets never answered their phones
- NSO Group disputed the allegations and said it would ‘vigorously fight them’
Topic | Cybersecurity
Israeli spyware company NSO Group is accused by WhatsApp of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others on the Facebook-owned messaging service. Photo: AFP