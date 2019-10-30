Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife. Photo: Handout
Harry Dunn death: British family to sue US diplomat’s wife and ‘lawless’ Trump administration after road crash
- Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorcycle collided on with a car being driven by the US diplomat’s wife
- Family pursues will seek ‘significant’ damages in US civil case
Topic | Britain
Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife. Photo: Handout
Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision on August 27, 2019. Photo: Handout
Wife of US diplomat leaves Britain after becoming a suspect in road accident
- Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorbike and a car collided in Northamptonshire in August
- The suspect had initially told police she had ‘no plans to leave the country in the near future’
Topic | Crime
Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision on August 27, 2019. Photo: Handout