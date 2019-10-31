US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Federal Reserve cuts rates for third time this year amid US-China trade war, but signals likely pause
- US central bank lowers overnight lending rate by quarter of percentage point to target range of between 1.50 per cent and 1.75 per cent
- Move seeks to keep US economy from slipping into recession as it weathers trade dispute
Market observers believe the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will refrain from following the US Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates. Photo: Bloomberg
China unlikely to follow expected US Federal Reserve rate cut despite economic slowdown, analysts say
- Analysts say the People’s Bank of China is unlikely to immediately follow a widely tipped rate cut by the US Federal Reserve
- The bank has promised ‘prudent monetary policy’ as it deals with domestic issues such as rising consumer inflation and the effects of the trade war with the US
