Video of the raid is displayed as Marine General Kenneth McKenzie briefs reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pentagon releases Baghdadi raid video, showing Isis leader’s compound flattened ‘like a parking lot’ by bombs
- Footage shows US special operations forces closing in and US aircraft firing on militants nearby
- General does not confirm or refute Trump’s claim that Baghdadi ‘died a coward – crying, whimpering, screaming’
Topic | Islamic State
Video of the raid is displayed as Marine General Kenneth McKenzie briefs reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP
Kurd spy stole Isis leader Baghdadi’s underpants for DNA test before sea burial
- Syrian Democratic Forces also claim they played a key role in tracking down Baghdadi to a compound in northern Syria
- Isis leader’s body dumped at sea at secret location, similar to 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
Topic | Islamic State
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP