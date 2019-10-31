Channels

Video of the raid is displayed as Marine General Kenneth McKenzie briefs reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Pentagon releases Baghdadi raid video, showing Isis leader’s compound flattened ‘like a parking lot’ by bombs

  • Footage shows US special operations forces closing in and US aircraft firing on militants nearby
  • General does not confirm or refute Trump’s claim that Baghdadi ‘died a coward – crying, whimpering, screaming’
Topic |   Islamic State
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:50am, 31 Oct, 2019

Video of the raid is displayed as Marine General Kenneth McKenzie briefs reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Kurd spy stole Isis leader Baghdadi’s underpants for DNA test before sea burial

  • Syrian Democratic Forces also claim they played a key role in tracking down Baghdadi to a compound in northern Syria
  • Isis leader’s body dumped at sea at secret location, similar to 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
Topic |   Islamic State
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:24pm, 29 Oct, 2019

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP
