US President Trump awards the Medal of Honour to James McCloughan in 2017. File photo: AP
Tasteless Trump tweet replaces Medal of Honour recipient with dog
- US president posted an altered image on Twitter of him presenting a medal to dog injured in Baghdadi raid
- The image was derived from photo of retired US Army medic who was awarded Medal of Honour
Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of the Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria. Photo: Twitter
