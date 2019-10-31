Boris Johnson, Britain’s current prime minister. Photo: EPA
UK election campaign hots up on the Brexit day that never was
- The current prime minister blames the opposition for his failure to deliver Brexit, but Labour is seeking to shift the debate onto more domestic subjects
- Almost 60 MPs have announced they will not stand in the coming election, including many moderates from the current ruling Conservative party
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs-up as he arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the House of Commons backed an early national vote that could break the country's political impasse over Brexit. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson takes huge gamble with December 12 ‘Brexit election’ that could backfire
- Boris Johnson hopes to win a majority to push through Brexit deal he struck with the EU
- His main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is pitching a radical socialist government and another EU referendum
