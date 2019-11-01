Channels

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as the US House of Representatives cast their votes. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump impeachment effort passes first test of support in US Congress

  • The Democratic-controlled House voted by 232 to 196 to establish how to hold public hearings in Congress
  • It was the first formal test of support for impeachment and showed that Democrats have enough backing in the House to later bring formal charges
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:01am, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as the US House of Representatives cast their votes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arriving at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Impeachment probe: top adviser Alexander Vindman so alarmed by Donald Trump’s Ukraine call that he reported it to White House lawyer

  • Army lieutenant colonel is first current White House official and only person listening in on July 25 call to testify so far
  • Joe Biden defends Vindman as ‘hell of a patriot’ as Trump allies attack his integrity and question his loyalty to United States
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:24am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arriving at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
