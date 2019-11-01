Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as the US House of Representatives cast their votes. Photo: Reuters
Trump impeachment effort passes first test of support in US Congress
- The Democratic-controlled House voted by 232 to 196 to establish how to hold public hearings in Congress
- It was the first formal test of support for impeachment and showed that Democrats have enough backing in the House to later bring formal charges
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arriving at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Impeachment probe: top adviser Alexander Vindman so alarmed by Donald Trump’s Ukraine call that he reported it to White House lawyer
- Army lieutenant colonel is first current White House official and only person listening in on July 25 call to testify so far
- Joe Biden defends Vindman as ‘hell of a patriot’ as Trump allies attack his integrity and question his loyalty to United States
