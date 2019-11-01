Former US president Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago on Tuesday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Barack Obama warns ‘woke’ young people against social media outrage and ‘cancel culture’
- Former US president criticises trend where making change has become about being ‘as judgmental as possible’ about others
- Calling people out online is easy but is ‘not activism’, Obama says, drawing bipartisan praise as comments go viral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama. Photo: Reuters
Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau but will it help the Canadian PM get re-elected?
- Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against backing leaving the European Union
- Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president and the two were pictured having dinner in Ottawa earlier this year
