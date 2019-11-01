An undated image of Conan, the military dog who sustained minor injuries during the Baghdadi raid. Photo: US Department of Defence via AFP
Hero dog Conan to get White House welcome after Baghdadi raid
- Military canine that chased Isis leader into tunnel before he killed himself with suicide vest rose to fame after Trump tweeted its photo
- The Belgian Malinois was injured by the electric cables exposed in the detonation but is expected to make a full recovery
Topic | Donald Trump
Late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen in an undated picture released on Wednesday. Isis has confirmed Baghdadi’s death. Photo: US Department of Defence via Reuters
Islamic State names Baghdadi successor, slamming ‘crazy old man’ Donald Trump and threatening revenge on US
- Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi picked as replacement, according to audio statement released by jihadist group
- Spokesman says Isis council met immediately after confirming leader’s death
Topic | Islamic State
