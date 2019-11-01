US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is questioned by reporters upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in South Korea in February. Photo: AP
Respected North Korea envoy Stephen Biegun tapped as Donald Trump’s Deputy Secretary of State
- Biegun nominated to replace John Sullivan, who is expected to become ambassador to Russia
- Potential Senate run by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo means Biegun could become the acting top US diplomat
Topic | Diplomacy
US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is questioned by reporters upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in South Korea in February. Photo: AP