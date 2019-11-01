Late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: Reuters
We know who Islamic State’s new leader is, Donald Trump says
- Isis earlier confirmed the death of its leader Baghdadi and named his replacement as Hashimi
- However, US officials did not give any more details
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP
Kurd spy stole Isis leader Baghdadi’s underpants for DNA test before sea burial
- Syrian Democratic Forces also claim they played a key role in tracking down Baghdadi to a compound in northern Syria
- Isis leader’s body dumped at sea at secret location, similar to 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
