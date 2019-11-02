Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke talks to reporters after the fourth Democratic presidential election debate at Otterbein University in Ohio in October. Photo: Reuters
Democrat Beto O’Rourke drops out of 2020 US presidential race
- Former Texas congressman was propelled into spotlight during 2018 Senate race, in which he narrowly lost to incumbent Ted Cruz
- But O’Rourke struggled to recapture enthusiasm and fundraising prowess of that campaign, resulting in dwindling polls in recent months
