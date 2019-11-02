Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump is waving goodbye to New York. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump will quit his hometown of New York at the end of his presidency, city says ‘good riddance’

  • The one-time king of Queens has long professed his love for his birth city, where he amassed celebrity, power and wealth as a brash real estate mogul
  • But his romance with the city soured as his deeply controversial presidency triggered angry protests, including outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:25am, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump is waving goodbye to New York. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Billionaires’ Row has seen some high-profile sales to billionaires who likely won’t live there full time.
Business Insider
Opinion

Opinion

Business Insider

How New York City’s richest neighbourhoods – Billionaires’ Row and Tribeca – present 2 different faces of America’s super wealthy

With views of Central Park, luxury skyscraper apartments in New York’s Billionaires’ Row can sell for more than US$60 million – but celebrities prefer ‘paparazzi-proof’ buildings on Tribeca’s quiet streets, writes Katie Warren

Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 10:55am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Billionaires’ Row has seen some high-profile sales to billionaires who likely won’t live there full time.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.