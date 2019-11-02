Chad Wolf speaks during a meeting of the President's Inter-agency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump names relative unknown Chad Wolf as new acting secretary of US Department of Homeland Security
- There have been a spate of departures at the Department of Homeland Security in recent months that have depleted its leadership ranks
- The vacancies left Trump with no confirmed successor to outgoing acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan, whose resignation was announced last month
