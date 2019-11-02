US President Donald Trump listens to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, speak. Photo: Reuters
US energy chief Rick Perry refuses to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry
- Rick Perry’s refusal to appear represented the latest instance of Trump’s administration not cooperating with the fast-moving House inquiry
