President Donald Trump gestures to the audience during his address in Tupelo on Friday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump says ‘angry majority’ supports him against impeachment drive
- ‘The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes and extremism,’ Trump said at a packed arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
- He also voiced confidence that he will be able to defeat any Democrat who he ends up opposing in the November 2020 election
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump listens to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, speak. Photo: Reuters
US energy chief Rick Perry refuses to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry
- Rick Perry’s refusal to appear represented the latest instance of Trump’s administration not cooperating with the fast-moving House inquiry
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
