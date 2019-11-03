Contra Costa County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew walk up the driveway towards the scene of a shooting at a Halloween Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gunman who killed five at Airbnb Halloween party in California still on the run
- Three victims were found dead at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at a hospital, including one victim who died on Friday
Topic | Crime
A woman is arrested near Lan Kwai Fong in Central on Halloween. Photo: May Tse
Halloween protests in Hong Kong: police fire tear gas in Mong Kok, Central and Sheung Wan as people denounce alleged force brutality and march against mask ban
- Streets in bar district Lan Kwai Fong barricaded with water barriers for the first time while increased police presence already on the streets
- Protesters gather across the city to mark two months since police operation in Prince Edward MTR station and to march from Victoria Park
Topic | Hong Kong protests
