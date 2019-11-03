Channels

Contra Costa County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew walk up the driveway towards the scene of a shooting at a Halloween Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Gunman who killed five at Airbnb Halloween party in California still on the run

  • Three victims were found dead at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at a hospital, including one victim who died on Friday
Updated: 6:05am, 3 Nov, 2019

Contra Costa County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew walk up the driveway towards the scene of a shooting at a Halloween Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman is arrested near Lan Kwai Fong in Central on Halloween. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Halloween protests in Hong Kong: police fire tear gas in Mong Kok, Central and Sheung Wan as people denounce alleged force brutality and march against mask ban

  • Streets in bar district Lan Kwai Fong barricaded with water barriers for the first time while increased police presence already on the streets
  • Protesters gather across the city to mark two months since police operation in Prince Edward MTR station and to march from Victoria Park
