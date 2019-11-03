Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. Photo: AP Photo
Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pushed Ukraine hack theory, Mueller documents reveal
- As impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump draw closer, notes from an FBI interview have been released
Topic | Donald Trump
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. Photo: AP Photo
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arriving at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Impeachment probe: top adviser Alexander Vindman so alarmed by Donald Trump’s Ukraine call that he reported it to White House lawyer
- Army lieutenant colonel is first current White House official and only person listening in on July 25 call to testify so far
- Joe Biden defends Vindman as ‘hell of a patriot’ as Trump allies attack his integrity and question his loyalty to United States
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arriving at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP