Five people were killed and others wounded in a Thursday night shooting in Orinda, California, in a house that had been rented on Airbnb. Photo: AFP
Airbnb bans ‘party houses’ after Halloween shooting leaves 5 dead in California
- Five people killed and others wounded in a shooting at a house where more than 100 people were present
- House parties have long been an issue for Airbnb, which has more than 6 million listings worldwide
Topic | Gun violence in the US
