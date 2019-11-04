Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires over governor’s ‘terrible job of forest management’

  • In reality, the federal government manages most of the land in the area and the fires are not on forest land
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:33am, 4 Nov, 2019

The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
United States & Canada

Hell on Earth: California declares statewide emergency as fires rage and thousands flee

  • An estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco
  • In southern California, the Tick Fire has also burned structures and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:38pm, 28 Oct, 2019

The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
