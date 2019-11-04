US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires over governor’s ‘terrible job of forest management’
- In reality, the federal government manages most of the land in the area and the fires are not on forest land
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Reuters
The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
Hell on Earth: California declares statewide emergency as fires rage and thousands flee
- An estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco
- In southern California, the Tick Fire has also burned structures and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents
Topic | United States
The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post