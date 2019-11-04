‘This was a mistake,’ Steve Easterbrook said of his actions in an email sent to employees Sunday. Photo: AFP
McDonald’s fires CEO Steve Easterbrook over relationship with employee
- The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook showed poor judgment
- Scrutiny of executives and their treatment of employees has intensified amid the #MeToo social media movement
Topic | McDonald's
‘This was a mistake,’ Steve Easterbrook said of his actions in an email sent to employees Sunday. Photo: AFP