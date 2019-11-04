Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

‘This was a mistake,’ Steve Easterbrook said of his actions in an email sent to employees Sunday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

McDonald’s fires CEO Steve Easterbrook over relationship with employee

  • The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook showed poor judgment
  • Scrutiny of executives and their treatment of employees has intensified amid the #MeToo social media movement
Topic |   McDonald's
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:16am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘This was a mistake,’ Steve Easterbrook said of his actions in an email sent to employees Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.