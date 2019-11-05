Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Columbia, Missouri, on October 8. Photo: Photo: Columbia Police Department
Missing Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge’s one-year-old daughter at centre of grandparents’ custody battle in US
- Her parents say they have ‘close relationship’ with their grandchild, while her husband’s mother is also seeking guardianship of girl
- Joseph Elledge, who is in custody over child abuse charges, has not been charged in wife’s disappearance, though police say they suspect foul play
Topic | Chinese overseas
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen more than two weeks ago at her home in Columbia, Missouri. Photo: Columbia Police Department
Mengqi Ji Elledge, who came to US from China to study, missing for two weeks as police suspect foul play
- Husband Joseph Elledge did not report wife’s disappearance for 36 hours, instead taking long drive through remote areas in Missouri
- He has since been charged with abusing their one-year-old daughter by striking her hard enough to cause severe bruising
