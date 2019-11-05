E. Jean Carroll, who said US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, is photographed in New York in June. Photo: AP
Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll sues US president for defamation
- Advice columnist previously said Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the 1990s
- President denied sexual assault claims, saying she was ‘not my type’ and that he had never met Carroll despite being photographed with her in 1987
