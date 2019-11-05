US President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in October. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s tax returns must be handed over to New York prosecutors, court rules
- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking documents as part of criminal investigation into US president and his family real estate business
- President’s lawyer says Trump will appeal decision to US Supreme Court
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in October. Photo: AP