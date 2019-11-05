Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A sign outside the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant in Calgary, Alberta, in July. Drinking water in Canada can become contaminated as it travels from treatment plants to taps by passing through lead pipes. Photo: Institute for Investigative Journalism/Concordia University via AP
United States & Canada

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians exposed to high levels of lead in drinking water, with some ‘poisoned for years’, investigation reveals

  • Lack of standard rules and tests means water at some schools and day care centres contains so much lead it could affect children’s health
  • Contamination in several cities worse than situation in Flint, Michigan, in the US, which is facing water crisis
Topic |   Canada
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:51am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sign outside the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant in Calgary, Alberta, in July. Drinking water in Canada can become contaminated as it travels from treatment plants to taps by passing through lead pipes. Photo: Institute for Investigative Journalism/Concordia University via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.