Charles Rhines used his last words Monday to speak directly to the parents of his victim, saying he forgave them ‘for your anger and hatred towards me’. Photo: AFP
Doughnut shop killing: US executes gay man Charles Rhines, whose lawyer said jurors ‘thought shouldn’t spend life in prison with men’
- Charles Rhines had confessed to killing a former co-worker while robbing a South Dakota doughnut shop in 1992
- His lawyers asked for a court review of evidence that some jurors knew Rhines was gay and believed he would enjoy life in prison with other men
Topic | United States
Charles Rhines used his last words Monday to speak directly to the parents of his victim, saying he forgave them ‘for your anger and hatred towards me’. Photo: AFP