Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrives for the start of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Jury selection begins in long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone’s trial
- Stone, a self-described ‘dirty trickster’, faces charges arising from the investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 US election
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
Donald Trump calls for whistle-blower to be unmasked as lawyer for US official says they will offer Republicans testimony
- News of the offer came as Trump called on the whistle-blower to come forward, in a stark departure from norms in such cases
