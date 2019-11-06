Channels

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Mitch McConnell says Senate would acquit Donald Trump if impeachment trial held today

  • Even if House impeaches president, Senate vote would still be needed to remove him from office
  • Top Republican senator suggests Democrats running for president might prefer to spend time campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire instead
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 6:10am, 6 Nov, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
President Donald Trump gestures to the audience during his address in Tupelo on Friday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump says ‘angry majority’ supports him against impeachment drive

  • ‘The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes and extremism,’ Trump said at a packed arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
  • He also voiced confidence that he will be able to defeat any Democrat who he ends up opposing in the November 2020 election
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:05pm, 2 Nov, 2019

President Donald Trump gestures to the audience during his address in Tupelo on Friday. Photo: AP
