Mitch McConnell says Senate would acquit Donald Trump if impeachment trial held today
- Even if House impeaches president, Senate vote would still be needed to remove him from office
- Top Republican senator suggests Democrats running for president might prefer to spend time campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire instead
US President Donald Trump says ‘angry majority’ supports him against impeachment drive
- ‘The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes and extremism,’ Trump said at a packed arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
- He also voiced confidence that he will be able to defeat any Democrat who he ends up opposing in the November 2020 election
