An environmental activist in Rio de Janeiro protests against plans to auction off oil blocks near the coast of Brazil on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
‘Climate emergency’ declared by 11,000 scientists as they warn of ‘untold suffering’ if urgent action not taken
- New paper proposes six steps to reduce worst effects of climate change
- Plans by most countries under Paris accord not ambitious enough, separate report by Universal Ecological Fund shows
Climate crisis
US President Donald Trump. File photo: AFP
US starts Paris climate pact exit – now what?
- Once the United States exits the 2015 Paris Agreement, it will become the only country outside the accord
- The exit process will be completed a day after the 2020 US presidential election
POLITICO
