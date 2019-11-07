Juli Briskman was elected to local office in Virginia on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Fired for flipping off Donald Trump’s motorcade, Juli Briskman wins Virginia election as Democrats sweep the state
- Single mother of two lost her job after photo of her making rude gesture at US president went viral in 2017
- Blue wave in Virginia as Democrats take state House and Senate, gaining control of both governor’s office and legislature for first time in more than 20 years
