Juli Briskman was elected to local office in Virginia on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Fired for flipping off Donald Trump’s motorcade, Juli Briskman wins Virginia election as Democrats sweep the state

  • Single mother of two lost her job after photo of her making rude gesture at US president went viral in 2017
  • Blue wave in Virginia as Democrats take state House and Senate, gaining control of both governor’s office and legislature for first time in more than 20 years
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:54am, 7 Nov, 2019

Juli Briskman was elected to local office in Virginia on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
