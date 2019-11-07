A student displays messages painted on his hands during an awareness campaign to mark the International Aids Candlelight Memorial in Chandigarh, India, in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Scientists discover first new HIV strain in nearly 20 years
- Called HIV-1 Group M, subtype L, it was identified using advanced DNA sequencing technology
Topic | Science
A student displays messages painted on his hands during an awareness campaign to mark the International Aids Candlelight Memorial in Chandigarh, India, in May 2018. Photo: Reuters