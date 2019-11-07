Channels

A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, France, in March 2016. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Two ex-Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia

  • US prosecutors say they helped Riyadh access personal information about known dissidents and thousands of other users
  • One of them, US citizen Ahmad Abouammo, allegedly paid at least US$300,000 and given US$20,000 watch
Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:56am, 7 Nov, 2019

A logo for the company Twitter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell in New York, New York, USA, on 24 October 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech leaders and founders

Twitter CEO Dorsey bans political ads in swipe at Facebook, drawing criticism from Trump

  • Twitter plans to publish a new political ads policy outlining the change in a few weeks, which will be enforced globally and go into effect November 22
  • Zuckerberg has come under fire for his position because it means politicians can publish misinformation on the social network and pay Facebook to spread those messages
Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:40am, 31 Oct, 2019

