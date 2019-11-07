Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. Photo: Reuters
Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese has slammed Marvel blockbusters, stirring debate that divides Hollywood
- Scorsese’s op-ed argued superhero blockbusters lack the sense of risk, mystery and complex characters vital to the ‘art’ of filmmaking
- Many have painted Scorsese as elitist, with many pointing to box office figures showing nine Marvel films in the 25 top-grossing films of all time
A scene from Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.
Did Martin Scorsese consider directing Joker despite trashing Marvel movies as ‘not cinema’?
Legendary director Scorsese could have made a comic-book movie for Marvel’s rival, according to The Hollywood Reporter
