Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Columbia, Missouri, on October 8. Photo: Photo: Columbia Police Department
Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge’s ‘jealous psychopath’ husband is ‘prime suspect’ in her disappearance, US prosecutor says
- ‘I know you want me to hit you,’ Joseph Elledge can be heard saying in recordings played in court
- Husband is in custody over child abuse charge involving their one-year-old daughter, and is not allowed any contact with the girl
Topic | Chinese overseas
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Columbia, Missouri, on October 8. Photo: Photo: Columbia Police Department
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Columbia, Missouri, on October 8. Photo: Photo: Columbia Police Department
Missing Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge’s one-year-old daughter at centre of grandparents’ custody battle in US
- Her parents say they have ‘close relationship’ with their grandchild, while her husband’s mother is also seeking guardianship of girl
- Joseph Elledge, who is in custody over child abuse charges, has not been charged in wife’s disappearance, though police say they suspect foul play
Topic | Chinese overseas
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Columbia, Missouri, on October 8. Photo: Photo: Columbia Police Department