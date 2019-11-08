Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas in February. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to launch presidential campaign, US media reports say

  • Billionaire expected to file paperwork in at least one state this week declaring himself a candidate, according to multiple news outlets
  • Bloomberg’s entry would bloat already crowded field, with 17 candidates currently vying to become Democratic nominee
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:09am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas in February. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has signalled renewed interest in running for president. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

White House race shake-up: ‘Bloomberg is in if Biden is out’

  • The former New York mayor’s attitude towards wealth is staunchly opposite Elizabeth Warren’s, with whom he’s repeatedly clashed
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:01pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has signalled renewed interest in running for president. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.