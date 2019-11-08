US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
‘A Warning’: Donald Trump depicted as cruel and inept in anonymous insider account
- The author – who first captured attention in 2018 as the unidentified author of a New York Times opinion column – describes Trump careening from one self-inflicted crisis to the next
- The book recounts senior officials waking up in the morning ‘in a full-blown panic’ over the wild pronouncements the president had made on Twitter
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas in February. Photo: AP
Ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to launch presidential campaign, US media reports say
- Billionaire expected to file paperwork in at least one state this week declaring himself a candidate, according to multiple news outlets
- Bloomberg’s entry would bloat already crowded field, with 17 candidates currently vying to become Democratic nominee
