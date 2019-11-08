US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Trump says he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, despite earlier reports
- Officials from both countries on Thursday said they had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods in a ‘phase one’ trade deal if it is completed
- But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
Topic | Donald Trump
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US ‘agree to phased rollback’ of extra trade war tariffs
- Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
- Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic | US-China trade war
