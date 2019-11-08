Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Trump says he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, despite earlier reports

  • Officials from both countries on Thursday said they had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods in a ‘phase one’ trade deal if it is completed
  • But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
Updated: 11:42pm, 8 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US ‘agree to phased rollback’ of extra trade war tariffs

  • Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
  • Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Orange Wang  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:18am, 8 Nov, 2019

China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
