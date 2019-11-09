A man exhales smoke from an e-cigarette in Washington in October 2018. Photo: AFP
US reports ‘breakthrough’ in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000
- Samples taken from 29 patients all contained Vitamin E acetate, suggesting link between substance and nationwide outbreak
- Vitamin E acetate is believed to be used as cutting agent in illicit vaping products containing THC – the component of marijuana that gets people high
Topic | Smoking and vaping
