Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man exhales smoke from an e-cigarette in Washington in October 2018. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US reports ‘breakthrough’ in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000

  • Samples taken from 29 patients all contained Vitamin E acetate, suggesting link between substance and nationwide outbreak
  • Vitamin E acetate is believed to be used as cutting agent in illicit vaping products containing THC – the component of marijuana that gets people high
Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:38am, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man exhales smoke from an e-cigarette in Washington in October 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.