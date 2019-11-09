Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Photo: AP
Michael Bloomberg for president? Billionaire keeps options open with bid for Democratic primary in Alabama
- The former New York City mayor faces an uphill battle to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal Democratic candidate
- The decision to run would be an about-face for Bloomberg, 77, who announced in March that he would not seek the White House
US Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, is seen campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
Three more US senators back Hong Kong bill, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris
- Kamala Harris, a Democrat, joined nearly a third of her Senate colleagues in cosponsoring the legislation, which has already passed in the US House
- The proposed law would place economic sanctions on people the US deem to have violated the terms of Hong Kong’s autonomy from mainland China
