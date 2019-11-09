Channels

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Michael Bloomberg for president? Billionaire keeps options open with bid for Democratic primary in Alabama

  • The former New York City mayor faces an uphill battle to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal Democratic candidate
  • The decision to run would be an about-face for Bloomberg, 77, who announced in March that he would not seek the White House
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
SCMP

Reuters  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:52am, 9 Nov, 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Photo: AP
US Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, is seen campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
Diplomacy

Three more US senators back Hong Kong bill, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris

  • Kamala Harris, a Democrat, joined nearly a third of her Senate colleagues in cosponsoring the legislation, which has already passed in the US House
  • The proposed law would place economic sanctions on people the US deem to have violated the terms of Hong Kong’s autonomy from mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 8:48am, 23 Oct, 2019

US Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, is seen campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
