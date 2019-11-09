Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man uses Twitter at a coffee shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Twitter spy case highlights tech giants face data risks from not just hackers, but also rogue employees

  • The two Saudis and one American allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of Saudi Arabia
  • Analysts say the incident shows how massive databases held by tech giants can be targets for intelligence agencies
Topic |   Twitter
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:45pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man uses Twitter at a coffee shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, France, in March 2016. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Two ex-Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia

  • US prosecutors say they helped Riyadh access personal information about known dissidents and thousands of other users
  • One of them, US citizen Ahmad Abouammo, allegedly paid at least US$300,000 and given US$20,000 watch
Topic |   Twitter
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, France, in March 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.