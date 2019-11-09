A man uses Twitter at a coffee shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Twitter spy case highlights tech giants face data risks from not just hackers, but also rogue employees
- The two Saudis and one American allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of Saudi Arabia
- Analysts say the incident shows how massive databases held by tech giants can be targets for intelligence agencies
A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, France, in March 2016. Photo: Reuters
Two ex-Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia
- US prosecutors say they helped Riyadh access personal information about known dissidents and thousands of other users
- One of them, US citizen Ahmad Abouammo, allegedly paid at least US$300,000 and given US$20,000 watch
