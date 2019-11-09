Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: DPA
United States & Canada

US’ Pompeo slams Iran ‘intimidation’ of nuclear inspector as ‘outrageous’

  • The top US diplomat said Iran ‘detained’ the inspector, who the International Atomic Energy Agency has said had been briefly prevented from leaving
  • Iran said it had cancelled the inspector’s accreditation after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:17pm, 9 Nov, 2019

President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside Bushehr, Iran, in January 2015. Photo: Iranian President’s Office via AP
Middle East

US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ as Tehran resumes uranium enrichment at underground Fordow plant

  • Move is Iran’s fourth step back from 2015 nuclear accord since Trump abandoned deal
  • Country’s enriched uranium production has increased more than tenfold in two months
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:23pm, 6 Nov, 2019

