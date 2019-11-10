Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US Republicans push for Joe Biden’s son to give evidence in Trump impeachment investigation

  • Devin Nunes, a senior Republican, said testimony from Hunter Biden would boost transparency in an ‘opaque and unfair process’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:03am, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Donald Trump calls for whistle-blower to be unmasked as lawyer for US official says they will offer Republicans testimony

  • News of the offer came as Trump called on the whistle-blower to come forward, in a stark departure from norms in such cases
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:22am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.