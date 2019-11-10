President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Photo: AFP
Trump set to release ‘very important’ transcript of first call with Ukraine’s president on Tuesday
- Trump previously released a transcript of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at issue in the House impeachment proceedings
Topic | Ukraine
Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AP Photo
US Republicans push for Joe Biden’s son to give evidence in Trump impeachment investigation
- Devin Nunes, a senior Republican, said testimony from Hunter Biden would boost transparency in an ‘opaque and unfair process’
Topic | Donald Trump
