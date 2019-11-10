Channels

US director Woody Allen. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Woody Allen settles US$68 million lawsuit with Amazon over cancelled movie deal

  • Allen said Amazon pulled out because of long-standing allegations that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:46am, 10 Nov, 2019

US director Woody Allen. Photo: AFP
Kesha (centre), who levelled accusations of sexual assault against producer Dr Luke, is joined by a multitude of singers as they perform Praying at the Grammy Awards. Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson
Entertainment

Misogyny and sex abuse: why the MeToo movement hasn’t made much ground in the music industry

  • Women aren’t represented in the music industry, making up 12 per cent of songwriters and only two per cent of producers
  • What’s more, almost 50 per cent of women artists have faced sexual harassment at work
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Kesha (centre), who levelled accusations of sexual assault against producer Dr Luke, is joined by a multitude of singers as they perform Praying at the Grammy Awards. Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson
